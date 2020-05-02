a recent interview with the BBC. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Indeed, the 37-year-old New Yorker, who ended up playing the thief Selina Kyle in the third installment of the Batman saga directed by Christopher Nolan, has revealed the misunderstanding in a recent interview with the BBC.

Although it is unclear why Hathaway got used to the idea that she aspired to play Quinn in the Nolan film, the actress prefers not to go into detail – although she does confess a shameful anecdote that took place when she met with the filmmaker to discuss her role in the movie… ignoring that this was Catwoman’s.

Apparently the meeting went on for quite a while until Nolan finally revealed the role Hathaway required for. Of course, this means that the actress made an effort to honor Harley Quinn and the Joker without this being of any use. Fortunately, he knew how to react in time:

The truth is, we will never know how much game she would have given Hathaway as Catwoman in subsequent installments, to Zoe Kravitz will replace it in The Batman –The solo movie of the Gotham hero he directs Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson. And in view of the success Robbie has had with his incarnation of Harley Quinn (and the fact that she is almost a decade younger), it seems unlikely that her dream of giving life to Harley will come true…