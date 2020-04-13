Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain will lead the distribution of the North American remake of the Belgian production that in Spain we know as’Maternal instinct‘, courtesy of Karma Films.

According to Cineuropa, the film will be directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse, co-writer and director of an original film from which he will also borrow his international title, ‘Mothers’ Instinct’.

Based in turn on a novel by Barbara Abel, the story takes place in the Brussels of the early 1960s and revolves around Alice and Cline, two women who, besides being neighbors, are very good friends. Therefore, their children have been raised as brothers. However, what has always been a beautiful friendship begins to crumble when Clime’s son Maxime tragically dies with Alice as a witness to the terrible event …

For the moment, it has not been revealed who will interpret whom, nor the name of the writer who will sign the script, this new version that will be shot sometime in 2021 and that will be produced by Versus Production, Mosaic and Freckle Films, a company owned by the company itself. Chastain.

It will not be the first time that both actresses work on the same film, although it will be the first time that we can see them together on screen: Remember that in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’ they did not share any scenes.