As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Anne Hathaway (‘Scammers’) and Bill Murray (‘St. Vincent’) will star in director Aaron Schneider’s upcoming comedy, ‘Bum’s Rush’. Both have already collaborated on the 2008 movie, ‘Movie Super 86’, although Murray’s role was testimonial.

Written by C. Gaby Mitchell (‘Get Low’), the film will focus on an artisan bootmaker (Hathaway) who comes across an animated stray dog ​​named Bum, who will be played by Murray. Joining Murray and Hathaway will be Oscar winner Robert Duvall (‘The Judge’), who is currently negotiating his participation in the film.

« We are all dog lovers on this team, and now more than ever we appreciate their value in our lives, » producers Sarah Green and C. Gaby Mitchell said in a statement. « We are excited to join forces with Rocket Science and CAA to bring this timely story to the world. »

The idea is to shoot the film in Santa Barbara and New Mexico, with CAA Media Finance owning its rights nationwide and Rocket Science managing its international sales in the Cannes virtual market. Schneider, Murray and Duvall already agreed on ‘The Last Great Day’, a 2010 film with which the director made his directorial debut.