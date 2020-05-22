Helen Mirren, in a moment of the documentary, in the recreation of the Anne Frank room at the Piccolo in Milan.

“I long to ride a bike, to see people, to feel free,” wrote a 15-year-old Jewish woman after two years of confinement at home. The voice of Anne Frank sounds strangely current today with what we are living because of the covid-19. Of course, when she spoke of being “surrounded by dangers and darkness” she was referring to something much more sinister and atrocious, and her lack of confinement was through the Gestapo and terror. Anne Frank died of precisely one infectious disease, typhus, in the Bergen-Belsen camp in February 1945. Well, actually she died of two: the other, the one that led her to the field and to death, was the a disease of racial hatred spread by the Nazis and their minions.

The word of the young German girl hidden with her family and other Jews in the attic of a flat in Amsterdam today turned into a museum (and, by the way, announcing that it reopens on June 1) has reached us through from his diary, one of the most moving and probably the most popular documents of the Shoah. To the question of how this testimony should be heard and disclosed today, now tries to answer a documentary care, Discovering Anna Frank. Parallel stories, by Sabina Fedeli and Anna Migotto, both well-known Italian journalists, war reporters and screenwriters, who use dramatic resources and match young Europeans with five surviving women from the camps who lived experiences similar to Ana’s: Arianna Szörényi, Sarah Lichtsztejn-Montard, Helga Weiss and sisters Andra and Tatiana Bucci (who had the dubious pleasure of meeting Mengele at Auschwitz). Fundamental in the production, which coincides with the 90th anniversary of the birth of Anne Frank, is the vertebral presence of actress Helen Mirren who emotionally reads excerpts from the newspaper. And also that of the young interpreter Martina Gatti, who plays a girl of today who inversely travels the itinerary of Anne Frank, from Bergen-Belsen to Amsterdam, trying to understand her history and explaining her experiences on social networks -or tempora- through your mobile.

“We wanted to give Martina a fresh and current image that would allow young people to identify not only with her but also with Anne Frank herself, as often seen as a sad and sad girl, far away,” explains Sabina Fedeli by phone, who claims a Anne Frank is a dreamer, yes, but at the same time optimistic, strong, with firm political and feminist convictions, who could have been, she says, “a Greta Thunberg”.

From Elen Mirren’s work in what are true interpretive capsules when reading the newspaper, she points out that the Oscar-winning actress was very interested in the project and that the meticulous scenographic reconstruction of the space where Anne Frank was confined provided her with an exceptional setting. “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the absolutely realistic module, which we built at the Teatro Piccolo in Milan-Teatro de Europa, [colaborador en el proyecto]. That it was so small, so claustrophobic. It helped him understand and feel Ana’s experience. “

From the relationship with the current moment of world confinement, Fedeli reflects that the Anne Frank diary, “of course without desecrating or relativizing what the Holocaust was, can now be very useful as a lesson for quarantine.” He considers that Ana and her diary “push to build spaces for resistance”. Anne Frank, continues, made a deep reflection on the world from her confinement; He was scared, but he also lived and grew, and filled his days. “We have had to do something similar. They are very different situations, of course, and the Holocaust is something absolutely unique, but we can find comfort and, paradoxically, hope in the newspaper: this cruelty will also pass, she wrote. She had that capacity to open consciousness to see beyond the walls. “

A captivating smile

Among the many moving moments in the documentary (Helen Mirren reading Ana’s diary entry of her first kiss, Arianna Szörényi explaining her face to face with Irma Grese, the sadistic guardian of Belsen), highlights that of Sarah Lichtsztein, deported in Auschwitz and Bergen Belsen, recalling having seen in that field a girl from the Netherlands, “very thin but with a captivating smile”: Anne Frank. “It is very hard to listen to the survivors,” says the director, “some like Szörényi had practically not spoken of their experience and it is moving how they get emotional or their gestural language. We decided not to push any of them to speak, but that they were the ones to decide what they wanted to tell us. In all the documentary there is nothing of rhetoric or great guignol. We see a girl who is discovering things and we follow the story of Anne Frank and the Holocaust through the memory of the witnesses and that young woman modern that we discovered very similar to what Ana would be like today ”.

Helen Mirren – who acted as a hard-working Mossad agent trying to capture a Nazi doctor turned gynecologist (!) In the splendid Debt (2011) – knew the story and the newspaper well, “he is a person who was firmly deceived and told us that she identifies herself with Anne Frank, having also been an emigrant, descendant of a Russian colonel who fled the revolution ”. The documentary, which takes place in different settings (fields and memorials, the Jewish cemetery in Prague …), as a counterpoint to the scenes of reading the newspaper, and features the appearance of relatives of the survivors, historians and directors of the Anne Frank House Museum and the Anne Frank Fund of Basel, enjoys a very careful image, which is, says Fedeli, the producer’s style brand, 3D Produzioni.

The film, which opens on May 22 on salavirtualdecine.com and on the digital platforms Movistar +, Vodafone, Rakuten TV, Apple TV, Google Play and Orange, ends the end of the journey of the young woman who has left in search of the I remember Anne Frank, the last entries in the newspaper and the words written on the inside of their covers: “Soit gentil et tiens courage”, be kind and have courage.

