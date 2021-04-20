AnnaLynne McCord Shares Dissociative Identity Disorder Diagnosis

According to the Amen Clinics’ website, “the existence of two or more distinct identities (know as’ splits’ ‘alters’ or’ personality states’)” can also be a common symptom.

“My doctor — it’s a massive spectrum obviously, right — but she said that I had it pretty seriously,” she said. “And my splits before my memories came back, I had definitive splits. In my history, you’ll see me, you know, I just show up with a black wig and a new personality and I was this tough little baddie and then I ‘d be the bohemian flower child. And also being an actress, my ability to split, all of my roles were splits. ”

McCord said she didn’t come to this realization until she worked on the 2012 movie Excision. “I played a very, like, cerebral, disturbed, strange little girl that was very close to who I felt I am on the inside,” she said. “It was very exposing, very confronting, probably a bit re-traumatizing without realizing it, maybe even a bit healing as well through some of it.”

After wrapping the movie and then heading to work on 90210 just hours later, McCord said she “couldn’t find” her character Naomi. “She was not accessible,” she continued. “I was dark, I was in this like, I was very deep into this character Pauline.”