Annaí, the 11-year-old girl whose father and stepmother tortured to death in California, had been abused for months

The father and stepmother accused of torturing 11-year-old Annaí Diaz to death in Rodeo, California, allegedly abused the girl since last November.

René Mauricio Díaz and Crystal McKinsey Díaz were arrested in connection with the girl’s death last month.

Both face charges of child abuse, torture and aggravated mutilation.

The couple called the 911 emergency system on March 23 to alert that the minor needed help.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they pronounced the victim dead, whose body was covered in burns and bruises.

The autopsy in process will determine the specific cause of death.

“The extent of the injuries on his body were tremendously surprising and help support the charges under which the suspects are charged,” said Derek Butts, deputy district attorney in Contra Costa County, as quoted by NBC this week.

Horrendous abuse that left serious marks

Documents from the prosecution indicate that the abuses against the minor lasted for a period of five months, and would have started in November of last year.

According to evidence handled by prosecutors, the couple intentionally caused the girl a permanent disability. In addition, they disfigured her and deprived her of a limb, among other injuries.

The mutilation charge is based on the marks on the body produced by burns.

Defendants could face more charges

Butts stated that depending on the results of the ongoing forensic examinations, authorities will determine whether the couple will face new criminal charges in direct relation to the minor’s death.

Butts added that, most likely, if the girl had been attending face-to-face classes at a school, the pattern of abuse would have been discovered and stopped in time.

Those arrested are being held in the county jail on bail of $ 1.4 million each.

Those in charge of the minor were arrested the same day that Annaí was declared dead in the couple’s room.

A neighbor of the family, identified as Allen Jones, told the television station that he always thought there was something wrong with the family, since the four children of the couple were never seen outside the house.

According to the man, on the day the young girl’s death was reported, the police presence kept him awake at dawn.

“It was 3 am I got up to go to the bathroom and the whole front of the patio looked like a UFO (show) with lights and everything,” recalled the interviewee.