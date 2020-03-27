Anna Tatishvili, a 30-year-old Georgian player, has announced his retirement from professional tennis due to recurring injuries that have hampered his performance for years. With a US passport, this tennis player became number 50 of the WTA ranking in 2012, he had 11 ITF titles and his best performance was the fourth round of the US Open 2012. “I love tennis above all else and I am very grateful for everything it has given me. I will keep it forever in my memory lived experiences, “he said in a statement.

