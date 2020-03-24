Anna Simón loses the connection of ‘Zapeando’ in full direct when her dogs arrive: “They work for Telecinco!”

The reformulation of television programs due to the impossibility of all the collaborators being on the set is giving rise to new experiences. ‘Zapeando’ has chosen to do the entire program from home: Dani Mateo presented from his own, giving way to collaborators and guests, who were in his. This causes that there can be stellar appearances of pets, children and any other unforeseen that may arise.

Anna Simón in the direct connection with Dani Mateo in ‘Zapeando’

The one who can best attest to this is Anna Simon, who had a live accident caused by his two dogs. The collaborator told how she is handling the confinement but the presenter wanted to see her already famous dogs: “We want to see Rym and Roc, I think I speak for all of Spain“Since they both take all the attention on the Catalan’s Instagram. With a whistle they came to his call and the more active of the two climbed directly into his lap.

“Ay, ay, ay!”, Simon shouted as the camera turned and the connection was lost. “Friends, this is going to happen these days. We have lost the connection because a dog has entered“Dani Mateo quickly explained with the best humor about the incident. The collaborator quickly returned and explained:” We are well, you will see, Of the two dogs, one is very active, but the other is not, he is a lazy lady and he wanted to leave but he does not raise his legs and he has tripped over the computer cable that I have charging him. “Mateo dismissed the connection saying:”Those dogs work for Telecinco and you know it“

Carelessness doesn’t stop

This was not the only incident of the return of the home version programs. ‘El hormiguero’ also had a technical problem: without realizing it in the middle of a Skype call with the guest of the night, Miguel Ángel Revilla, they left the username visible and more than 70 people started calling the program through the application. Incoming calls accumulated on the screen at Pablo Motos’ misunderstanding. It was an anecdote.

.