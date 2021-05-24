Anna-Lena Friedsam wins the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/24/2021

On at 20:15 CEST

The german Anna-Lena Friedsam, number 114 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros by 6-0 and 6-3 in one hour and three minutes to the Chilean tennis player Daniela Seguel, number 213 of the WTA. With this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the German player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved 72% in the first service, committed a double fault and took 74% of the service points. As for the Chilean tennis player, she could not break her opponent’s serve at any time and her effectiveness data is 55%, 3 double faults and 48% of points obtained on serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is a pre-qualification phase that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.