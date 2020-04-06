The former tennis player recovered her slender figure in record time after the birth of little Masha

Anna Kournikova.

Photo:

Abby Brack / .

anna Kournikova He uploaded a video to his Instagram account in which he dances with his youngest daughter, Masha, and in which you can see part of your belly, which is completely flat. Let’s remember that just two months ago, Anna and the singer Enrique Iglesias They welcomed their third daughter.

We already knew that one of the things that the former tennis player likes the most is being a mother and this was no exception, you can see that she is having a great time with her new offspring who, according to her followers, is just like her .

Here we leave another photograph of the day he was born Masha and was received by her handsome parents anna Kournikova Y Enrique Iglesias who already had two previous children named Lucy and Nicholas.

