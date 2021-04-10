Anna Kendrick Reacts to Idea of ​​Her & Amanda Seyfried in Wicked

On a recent episode of Variety’s Award Circuit podcast, Seyfried, currently nominated for an Oscar for Mank, revealed that she took voice lessons over the COVID-19 pandemic and submitted a recording of herself singing Glinda’s signature song “Popular” from Wicked, saying, “I’ve been campaigning for Wicked for five years.”

For a while, she said, her dream co-star was Kendrick. “I thought that her Elphaba would be really solid, and, you know, I sing the high notes and she can sing, she can be the alto. She’s an incredible singer.”

“At one point, it was Anne Hathaway, too, “Seyfried continued, naming her Les Misérables co-star.” She could obviously be Elphaba. “

She also suggested her other Les Misérables co-star, Samantha barks, saying the two had sang the Wicked duet “For Good” together while driving together in Los Angeles years ago.

“There’s nobody else like Samantha Barks,” Seyfried said. “But that was the original idea. Samantha is my No. 1. I mean, there’s no better singer in the world, I think. Of course, I was not ready or Glinda at that point. But it’s really fun to sing with her . “