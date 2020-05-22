Anna Kendrick presented “Love Life”, a series that will premiere on the HBO Max platform on May 27 and reviews the different adventures and romantic relationships of a young woman in New York.

Kendrick, well known for the saga “Pitch Perfect” and nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress for “Up in the Air” (2009), premiered with “Love Life” her first great television role through a “premiere” Virtual, an idea that is spreading in Hollywood these weeks to unveil great audiovisual releases without breaking the confinement by the coronavirus.

In these virtual “premieres”, a group of specialized journalists receives an invitation to watch the movie or several episodes of the series in question from their laptop, and then a small digital party takes place with surprises and attractions related to the premiere.

Prior to the broadcast of the first two episodes of “Love Life,” Kendrick, in a video message, said he is confident that people can enjoy this series even during “these difficult times.”

The actress also stressed that this series revolves around “personal resilience”, “human connections” and “how the people we love shape our lives.”

“Love Life” portrays the romantic biography of a young woman in New York through the different crushes, breaks, illusions and sentimental disappointments she goes through. Each chapter shows a relationship or romance with the character of Kendrick as the central axis.

Scoot McNairy and Zoe Chao also appear in the cast of “Love Life”, which mixes drama and comedy. Sam Boyd is the creator of this series that has among its producers Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig, director of “Bridesmaids” ( 2011) and who worked with Kendrick on “A Simple Favor” (2018).

Feig was also one of the protagonists of the party after the virtual premiere, which consisted of an interactive platform in which the guests could go through the floors of an apartment building and discover different attractions in each one.

Thus, Feig got behind the bar and explained how to make cocktails, while on another floor of this digital party there was a DJ playing music related to the series. A sentimental counselor offering reflections on love and a karaoke room completed the proposals for this virtual premiere.

“Love Life” is one of the new and star content for the presentation of HBO Max, the commitment of WarnerMedia to enter the highly competitive world of “streaming” and which will begin operating on May 27.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Cinema in the days of COVID-19

Cinescape: How does Covid-19 affect Peruvian cinema? .