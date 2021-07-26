Anna Kendrick has a new role with this marvelita

The actress Anna kendrick joins the marvelita Wunmi Mosaku (‘Loki’) in ‘Alice, Darling‘, a thriller about control. The end of the first season of ‘Loki’, explained.

Anna kendrick, the star of ‘Dando la nota’, has landed the title role in ‘Alice, Darling‘reports Deadline. Along with Kendrick, the cast of the film includes the actress Wunmi mosaic, which we have recently seen in Marvel’s ‘Loki’, as well as Kaniehtiio Horn (‘Possessor’) and Charlie carrick (‘The Power’).

‘Alice, Darling’ follows Alice’s (Kendrick) life and sees her behaving strangely while keeping details about her boyfriend (Carrick) hidden from her two best friends (Mosaku and Horn). The situation escalates for the group of friends when they take a trip out of town and a local girl disappears. Alice’s secrets will surface when her boyfriend shows up on the getaway without warning..

‘Alice, Darling’ is currently in production and is filming on location in Canada. Mary nighy is directing the project as her directorial debut for a feature film.

In a statement, Nighy mentioned that ‘Alice, Darling’ is about “control” and praised the talented cast who will be working with her on the film. “‘Alice, Darling’ is a subtle and nuanced story about coercion and control. As a director, I couldn’t wish for a better cast of talented actors and creatives to bring this important story to life. It is a pleasure to see the chemistry between Anna Kendrick, Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn as the three leading friends“, has said.

The script for ‘Alice, Darling’ has been written by Alanna Francis (‘The Rest of Us’) with Kendrick also serving as executive producer.

Lionsgate Vice President of Acquisitions and Co-productions, Lauren BixbyHe has also said about the film: “‘Alice, Darling’ is the kind of film we want to champion in Lionsgate, a captivating psychological thriller with three strong women at the center. We are excited to support this amazing team and diverse cast led by women.“.

