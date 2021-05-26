Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova passes the Roland-Garros round

05/26/2021

On at 13:15 CEST

Slovak player Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, number 121 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and forty-one minutes by 6-0 and 6-4 to the german Tamara korpatsch, number 148 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Slovakian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, in the first serve she had a 60% effectiveness, she committed a double fault and achieved 66% of the service points. As for the German, she managed to break serve on one occasion, achieved 72% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 47% of service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) includes a preliminary phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face off to get the highest possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.