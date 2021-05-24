Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/24/2021

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovak, number 121 in the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in forty-nine minutes by 6-1 and 6-2 to Fang ying xun, Chinese tennis player, number 203 of the WTA. After this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) includes a preliminary phase in which the players with the lowest rankings face to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official championship with the rest of the contestants. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 players participate. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.