Anna Kalinskaya manages to win in the qualifying round at the expense of tennis player Indy De Vroome

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 6:45 AM CEST

Anna Kalinskaya, Russian, number 111 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in one hour and eleven minutes by 6-3 and 6-2 to Indy De Vroome, Dutch tennis player, number 206 of the WTA. With this victory, the Russian player adds new points to her ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics show that Kalinskaya managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, got 54% on the first serve, committed a double fault and took 56% of the service points. As for the Dutch, she managed to break her rival’s serve 3 times, her effectiveness was 51%, she made 6 double faults and achieved 36% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is a pre-qualification phase that the lowest ranked tennis players have to pass to enter the official tournament. In it specifically, a total of 128 players face. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.