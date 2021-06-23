Anna Kalinskaya beats Dalma Galfi in the qualifying qualifying round

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 12:30 PM CEST

Anna Kalinskaya, Russian, number 111 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in one hour and twenty minutes by 4-6, 6-4 and 6-1 to the hungarian tennis player Dalma Galfi, number 241 of the WTA, in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon. With this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

The data collected about the match shows that the Russian player managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times, obtained a 59% first serve, committed 5 double faults, managing to win 71% of the service points. As for the Hungarian, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, had a 71% first serve, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 59% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) includes a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking face each other to achieve the highest possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. In this specific stage a total of 128 players face. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.