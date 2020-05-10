When Elizabeth Burr received a call from someone asking about her family history, she initially thought it was a scam.

Anna Jarvis founded Mother’s Day in the United States more than a century ago.

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

However, the call came from a researcher looking for living relatives of Anna Jarvis, the woman who created Mother’s Day (celebrated in many countries on the second Sunday in May) in the United States more than a century ago.

Anna Jarvis was a child among a total of 13 children, of whom only four lived to adulthood. His older brother was the only one to have children, but many died young of tuberculosis and his last direct descendant died in the 1980s. So Elisabeth Zetland, from the online genealogy platform MyHeritage, decided to look for first cousins, and that was it that took her to Elizabeth Burr.

Elizabeth Burr gave MyHeritage the surprising news that her father and aunts did not celebrate Mother’s Day, out of respect for Anna, who maintained that her idea had been invaded by commercial interests and had been degraded.

Anna Jarvis’ campaign for a special day to celebrate mothers was something she inherited from her own mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis. Historian Katharine Antolini says that Ann Reeves Jarvis wanted mothers’ work to be recognized, for the incomparable service they rendered to humanity in all fields of life.

Ann Reeves Jarvis was very active at the Methodist Episcopal Church, where, from 1858, she ran mothers’ work clubs to combat high infant mortality rates, mainly due to illnesses that devastated her community in Grafton, West Virginia.

Anna Jarvis’ campaign for a special day to celebrate mothers was something she inherited from her own mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis (photo).

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

In these groups, mothers learned about hygiene and sanitation, such as the vital importance of boiling water before drinking. Organizers provided medicine and supplies to sick families and, where necessary, quarantined entire families to prevent epidemics.

Jarvis, the mother, lost nine children, including five during the American Civil War (1861-1865), who probably died of disease, says Antolini, a professor at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

When Ann Reeves Jarvis died in 1905, surrounded by her four surviving children, Anna was sad and promised to make her mother’s dream come true, although her Mother’s Day approach was quite different, says Antolini.

While the mother wanted to celebrate the mothers’ work for improving the lives of others, Anna’s perspective was that of a dedicated daughter. His motto for Mother’s Day was “For the best mother who ever lived – your mother”. That was why it should be singular, not plural.

“Anna imagined the holiday as a homecoming, a day to honor her mother, the only woman who dedicated her life to you,” says Antolini.

The message could touch everyone and also communicate with the churches. And Anna’s decision to put that date on Sunday was a smart move, says Antolini.

Three years after her mother’s death, the first Mother’s Day was celebrated at Andrews Methodist Church in Grafton. Anna Jarvis chose the second Sunday in May because it would always be close to May 9, the day her mother had died. Anna distributed hundreds of white carnations, her mother’s favorite flower, to the mothers who attended.

The popularity of the celebration grew. In 1910, Mother’s Day became a state holiday in West Virginia and in 1914 it was designated a national holiday by the then President of the United States, Woodrow Wilson.

A big factor in the success of the day was its commercial appeal. “Even if Anna never wanted the day to be commercial, it soon happened. Therefore, the floral industry, the greeting card industry and the candy industry deserve part of the credit for promoting the day,” says Antolini.

Norman Rockwell (1894-1978), American painter and illustrator, working on an official 1951 Mother’s Day poster

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

But that was not what Anna wanted.

When the price of carnations skyrocketed, she released a press release condemning the florists: “What do you do to defeat charlatans, bandits, pirates, mobsters and kidnappers who would undermine with greed one of the best, most noble and true movements and celebrations? ”

In 1920, she was asking people not to buy flowers. She was upset with any organization that would use its day for anything except its original and sentimental design, says Antolini. This included charities that used the holiday to raise funds, even if they intended to help poor mothers.

“It was a day to celebrate mothers, not to feel sorry for them because they were poor”, explains Antolini. “In addition, some charities were not using the money for poor mothers, as they said.”

Mother’s day was also dragged into the debate on women’s votes. Anti-suffragettes said that a woman’s real place was home and that she was too busy as a wife and mother to be involved in politics. On the other hand, the suffrage groups argued: “If she is good enough to be a mother to her children, she is good enough to vote”. And they emphasized the need for women to have a voice in the future well-being of their children.

Anna Jarvis (1864-1948)

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

The only one who didn’t take advantage of Mother’s Day, it seems, was Anna herself. She declined the money offered to her by the flower industry.

“She never made a profit from the day and could easily do it. I admire her for that,” says Antolini.

Anna and her sister Lillian, who was visually impaired, survived from the inheritance of her father and brother Claude, who ran a taxi business in Philadelphia before dying of a heart attack.

But Anna went on to spend every penny fighting against Mother’s Day marketing.

Even before the date became a national holiday, she had claimed copyright over the phrase “Second Sunday in May, Mother’s Day” and threatened to sue anyone who marketed it without permission.

“Sometimes groups or industries purposely used the spelling ‘Mother’s Day’, in the plural, to circumvent Anna’s copyright claims,” ​​says Antolini. A Newsweek article written in 1944 said it had 33 lawsuits open.

At that time, she was 80 years old and was almost blind, deaf and destitute, and was being cared for in a sanatorium in Philadelphia. It has long been said that the flower and card industries secretly paid for the care of Anna Jarvis, but Antolini was never able to confirm this. “I would like to think so, but it could be a good story and not the real one,” she says.

One of Anna’s final acts, while still living with her sister, was to go door to door in Philadelphia asking for signatures to support a Mother’s Day cancellation request.

When Anna was admitted to the sanatorium, Lillian died of carbon monoxide poisoning while trying to heat the house. “The police said pieces of ice were hanging from the ceiling because it was too cold,” says Antolini.

And Anna died of heart failure in November 1948.

Short presentational gray line

Photo: BBC News Brasil

Jane Unkefer, 86, Anna’s first cousin (and Elizabeth Burr’s aunt), thinks Anna Jarvis has become obsessed with her crusade against commercialization.

“I don’t think they were very rich, but she used all the money she had,” he says. “It is embarrassing. I would not want people to think that the family was not taking care of her, but it ended up in the equivalent of a mass grave.”

They may not have been able to help her at the end of her life, but the family honored Anna’s memory in another way: by not celebrating Mother’s Day for several generations.

“We really don’t like Mother’s Day,” says Jane Unkefer. “And the reason we don’t like it is that my mother, as a child, heard a lot of negative things about Mother’s Day. We recognized that as a pleasant feeling, but we didn’t have a special dinner or buy flowers.”

When she was a young mother, Jane used to stop in front of a plaque in honor of Mother’s Day in Philadelphia and think about Anna.

“It is a moving story because there is so much love in it,” says Jane. “And I think the result of that is a good thing. People remember their mother, the way she would like them to do it.”

Jane confesses that she has changed her mind about the celebration now. “Many generations later, I forgot all the negative things that my mother has said about this, and I am very angry if I don’t speak to my children. I want them to honor me and my day,” she says.

Jane’s younger sister, Emily d’Aulaire, has also seen her attitude towards Mother’s Day change over time.

“I didn’t even know it until my own son was at school and came home with a Mother’s Day gift,” she says. “Our mom used to say something like ‘Every day is Mother’s Day’.”

For a long time, Emily was saddened by Anna’s original intention to be frustrated, but today she sends a card to her daughter-in-law, the mother of her grandchildren.

This year, many families will not be able to give their mothers flowers or a day out. Instead, they will celebrate Mother’s Day through a video call, due to social isolation measures.

But Antolini thinks that Anna and her mother would have been satisfied with these reduced celebrations. She imagines that Ann Reeves Jarvis, a veteran of many epidemics, would resurrect the mothers’ clubs to help others. And Anna would be delighted with the reduction in shopping opportunities, which she felt overshadowed the purity of her original idea.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

