Anna Faris Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Son Jack as a Newborn

Anna Faris has shared a previously unseen photo of her and ex-husband Chris pratt‘s are Jack as a premature baby to help a great cause.

The 44-year-old Mom star gave birth to the boy, her and the Jurassic World actor’s first child, in August 2012, nine weeks before her due date.

“Please join me in supporting GAPPS (the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth) on Thursday, May 6th at 6:30 pm (PDT),” Anna wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, April 28, alongside a black and white photo of herself smiling at baby Jack, who stares at her while wearing a feeding tube. “I will be sharing the story of my son’s preterm birth 8 years ago as part of @healthybirths 60 minute virtual fundraiser.”

Another photo of Anna with baby Jack was posted on GAPPS ‘Instagram page.

She and Chris, 41, have spoken about their son’s birth before. The infant weighed just 3 pounds and 12 ounces when he was born. He spent a month in the NICU before Anna and Chris brought him home.

“My water broke in the middle of the night at seven months,” the actress told Redbook magazine in 2015. “We rushed to the hospital and they were able to halt active labor with magnesium.”