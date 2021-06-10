Anna Diop starring in ‘Nanny’, film about him

Will Deadline report that Anna Diop, known among other roles for her role as Kory Anders in the DC series, ‘Titans’, starring in the film for Stay Gold Features, LinLay Productions and Topic Studios.‘Nanny’. Sierra Leonean and US independent filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu (‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’) will write and direct the film which is expected to begin filming in New York on June 28.

We are talking about a thriller whose central axis is the story of an immigrant. The film follows an undocumented babysitter (Diop) who takes a job caring for the privileged son of a wealthy Manhattan family, hoping she can earn enough money to bring her six-year-old son from West Africa. As Aisha prepares for the arrival of her young son, a violent supernatural presence invades her reality, threatening the “American Dream” that she so meticulously constructed.

Produced by Nikkia Moulterie and Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features, the film will be executive produced by Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom from Topic Studios, Rebecca Cammarata from Stay Gold Features, Sumalee Montano and Grace Lay from LinLay Productions, and Nikyatu Jusu herself. It must be said that the story was chosen as part of the 35 best projects for the Creative Capital Awards 2020, in addition to appearing on the “Black List” of the same year.