Anna Caula takes office as the new general secretary of l’Esport i de l’Activitat Física

The new secretary general of l’Esport i de l’Activitat Física, Anna Caula, He took office this afternoon in a ceremony that took place at the Consell Català de l’Esport, and in which the functions were transferred with the outgoing Secretary General, Gerard Figueras. The event was chaired by the Regional Minister of the Presidency, Laura Vilagrà.

Once the replacement at the head of the organization is effective, Anna Caula, who has been appointed today by the Government, has stated that he faces “this challenge with great enthusiasm and respect & rdquor; to lead “a world that I know and love very much & rdquor ;. A stage that will begin “with the will to listen, an active listening to the sector to build together and enrich it & rdquor;.

For the brand new secretary general of l’Esport i de l’Activitat Física, sport has to be a “Tool for social transformation and a pillar of the country”, closely linked to health, research, tourism and business & rdquor ;, so that “we will work to provide this sports fabric with maximum resources & rdquor ;. Anna Caula, who has received from the Minister of the Presidency, Laura Vilagrà, the lapel pin that distinguishes her as general secretary, has finally highlighted that she has the “complicity & rdquor; of the sector to build “a new sports Catalonia with the values ​​associated with sport & rdquor ;.

For its part, Gerard figueras, who has directed the Government’s sports policy for the last five years, has been grateful for the work done by his work team and for “the pineapple that we have made with the sports fabric of the country” during the mandate, a period that , despite “the difficulties, it has been worth it & rdquor ;. “We have supported clubs, federations, sports councils, professionals, women’s sports and inclusive sports, and we have formed alliances to project and lay the foundations to bring the Winter Games to our home & rdquor;.

To close the event, Minister Vilagrà, who thanked the outgoing management team of the General Secretariat for Sports and Physical Activity for the work, assured that the arrival of Anna Caula will be “a shock & rdquor; for Catalan sport and has stressed that “this will be the legislature of sport & rdquor ;, which will have to be given more visibility, projection and recognition, especially to women’s sport & rdquor ;. Addressing the sports agents who have been present at the event, the councilor has stated that the Government “will be your ally and will work to provide resources in a sector that has suffered & rdquor ;. “We will do it as a team and with shared leadership & rdquor ;, he concluded.

Aleix Villatoro, new director of the Consell Català de l’Esport

At the transfer ceremony, the new director of the Consell Català de l’Esport was also present, Aleix Villatoro Oliver, who has been appointed by the Catalan executive today and will be replaced by Antoni Reig, who has held this position for the last five years.

Among the other authorities present at the event, it is worth highlighting the presence of the presidents of the Unió de Federacions Esportives de Catalunya (UFEC), Gerard esteva; the five territorial representatives of l’Esport; the directors of CAR, l’INEFC and the Canal Olímpic de Catalunya, Ramon Terrassa, Eduard Inglés and Jordi Congost, respectively; former general secretaries of l’Esport and various personalities from the Catalan sports and political world.