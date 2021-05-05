Anna Castillo and Oriol Pla star in ‘Wild Sunflowers’, the new film by Jaime Rosales

The new film by Jaime Rosales, ‘Wild sunflowers’, has been filming in locations in the city of Barcelona during these last months. The film stars Anna Castillo (‘The invisible line’) as Julia, an impulsive and vital young mother who seeks love and fights to protect her children, and Oriol Pla (‘Tell me who I am’) as Scar, a boy passionate that initiates an intense relationship with Julia. The main cast is completed by Quim Vila, Llus Marqus, Manolo Solo and Carolina Yuste.

It is the seventh film by the Catalan director, responsible for ‘Las horas de da’, ‘La soledad’ (Goya for Best Film and Best Director), ‘Shot in the head’, ‘Sleep and silence’, ‘Beautiful youth ‘and more recently’ Petra ‘. Rosales, who signs the script with Barbara Dez, will shoot in 35mm and once again have Hlne Louvart as director of photography after her collaboration in the aforementioned ‘Petra’. Filming will last eight weeks in locations in Barcelona, ​​Melilla, Matar and Banyoles.

“I want to make a bright film despite the dramatic moments. I want to leave a feeling of hope and happiness through the story of a strong woman who survives in a very difficult environment,” says Rosales. “It is a story of love and overcoming. Julia is young, inexperienced and impulsive. She loves life and loves her children. She is a vital woman. Her children are what she wants most in the world and she will fight to protect them,” he adds.

The film revolves around Julia, a 22-year-old mother of two who falls in love with Oscar and with whom she begins an intense and tortuous relationship. Julia begins to doubt the suitability of scar as a male model for her children. An incident will lead to a flight forward in search of a better future.

The film is produced by Fresdeval Films, A Contracorriente Films, Oberon Media and France’s Luxbox. It has the participation of RTVE, TV3 and Movistar + and the financing of ICAA, ICEC and Media Creative. The distribution will be carried out by A Contracorriente Films, and it is scheduled to premiere in the fall of this year. For its part, Film Factory is in charge of international sales.

The producers

Since its creation, Fresdeval Films has positioned itself as a production company made up of filmmakers with new ideas. His productions include ‘An instant in someone else’s life’ by Jos Lus Lpez-Linares and ‘The hours of the day’, ‘La soledad’, ‘Shot in the head’, ‘Sleep and silence’, ‘Beautiful youth’ and ‘ Petra ‘, all directed by Jaime Rosales.

The production department of A Contracorriente Films focuses on developing projects that fit its editorial profile, collaborating with the best available talent and seeking the quality and commerciality necessary to reach its regular audience. ‘Uno para todos’ by David Ilundain,’ La Lista ‘by lvaro Daz Lorenzo,’ Litus’ by Dani de la Orden, ‘Cages’ by Nicols Pacheco,’ La librera ‘and’ Yesterday never ends’ by Isabel Coixet, ‘ Black snow ‘by Martin Hodara, or’ The illustrious citizen ‘by G. Duprat and M. Cohn, are some of the titles of own production.

The film production company Oberon Media was born with the vocation of developing a rigorous and quality production line with an international component. He has recently released ‘A Stormy Night’, by David Moragas. Among the feature films produced by his team are ‘The daughter of a thief’ by Beln Funes, ‘The devil between the legs’ by Arturo Ripstein, ‘Private life’ by Silvia Munt, ‘The chosen one’, Volvers ‘and’ The lives of Celia ‘, by Antonio Chavarras,’ Elisa K ‘by Judith Colell and Jordi Cadena,’ The scared tit ‘and’ Madeinusa ‘by Claudia Llosa, or’ Aro Tolbukhin in the mind of the murderer ‘by Agust Villaronga, Lydia Zimmermann and Isaac P Racine.

Based in Paris, the international sales and production company Luxbox has extensive experience in production, distribution, acquisitions, sales and festival programming, giving it global knowledge of the industry. Their recent productions include ‘Nuestro tiempo’ by Carlos Reygadas, and they are currently working on various projects such as ‘Eureka’ by Lisandro Alonso, ‘Barchini’ by Yuri Ancarani, or ‘Xenoglossian’ by Daniel Schmidt.