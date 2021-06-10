Anna and Olivia’s mother’s concern about the findings

The discovery of an oxygen bottle and a duvet cover in the maritime sweep that is being carried out on the coast of Tenerife in search of any clues that may be found to find the whereabouts of Anna and Olivia has been a blow for girls mother, Beatriz Zimmerman. According to the family spokesperson on Espejo Público (Antena 3), he is “very ill” and his concern was heightened by the way he found out of the objects found when it had not yet been confirmed that they belonged to his ex-partner.

Olivia and Anna, disappeared on April 27 with their father, Tomás Gimeno, in Tenerife. (Photo: Shared by the family on Instagram)

“If this information had arrived in a consistent way, that is, the Civil Guard communicating the finding and that it was necessary to investigate the origin of the bottle, make all the conclusions and such, well not as concerned as find out by press, comments and publications already giving a tragic end ”, explained Joaquín Amills (SOS Disappeared) to the program about how the girls’ mother was and how she had received the news. In addition, he stressed that he was “very bad” after learning about the existence of those objects.

So much so that he could hardly speak to her the next day because he had not slept most of the night, although she was still “hopeful” before confirming that the objects found were from Tomás Gimeno. In addition, in his intervention in the program, the family spokesman insisted that “there is nothing that says that the bodies are there. At that depth, what falls stays, a body from 40 meters does not float ”, as stated on the program’s website.

To Anna and Olivia, ages one and six, they lost track of them on April 27 in the afternoon. That day they should have been returned to their mother by their father, Tomás Gimeno, whom they were with; instead, the three disappeared. Since then, the investigation in search of both the father and the girls has kept different hypotheses open without, for the moment, found conclusive evidence to clarify what happened and where are they.

Read more

For a few days, the Oceanographic vessel Ángeles Alvariño runs along the coast of Tenerife marked by investigations as the area where the girls’ father’s boat appeared. That’s where the oxygen cylinder and the sheet have appeared. The search will continue.

In her last publication on social networks, Anna and Olivia’s mother shared a video of the eldest and accompanied it with the following message: “So many dreams to live my Oli, so much to share together with your sister Anna, the three of them together. Now my only dream is that we are together and that whatever the future awaits us, nothing separates us ”.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see an Instagram post not available due to your privacy preferences

Family activity on social networks does not decline, continuously sharing images of minors with the hope yes someone sees them, recognize them and let them knowand.

ON VIDEO | The objects found in the sea belong to the father of the girls from Tenerife