Anna and Olivia’s mother shares a new video of the missing girls in Tenerife

Beatriz Z., the mother of the six and one year old girls who disappeared in Tenerife, Anna and Olivia, has released a new video of the small. In it, the two appear together playing with their mother.

This Friday, she herself has issued a statement Through social networks where he encouraged Tomás G. to return with his daughters and stop trying to disappear.

The mother requests the dissemination of the images of her daughters in motion so that they can be more easily recognized.

In addition, their request is directed beyond our borders since they consider that the father could have fled to Latin America.

He wanted to thank the support he is receiving when he has already 10 days after the disappearance of the little ones.

“Thanks to all the police support, dissemination of social networks and news worldwide I have hope that we find them and they can return to my arms. The repercussion that this news has had is incredible and shows the power of love, “he said.