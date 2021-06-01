Ann Li removes the place of the thirty-second finals from tennis player Margarita Gasparyan

06/01/2021

On at 12:45 CEST

Ann li, American, number 75 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-fourth of final of Roland-Garros by 6-0 and 6-1 in forty-six minutes to Margaret Gasparyan, Russian tennis player, number 100 in the WTA. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The match data reflects that the American tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 55% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and managed to win 74% of the service points. As for the Russian player, she never managed to break serve, had 54% first serve, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 32% of service points.

After this duel, the thirty-second finals will take place where the American and the winner of the match between the French tennis player will be measured. Oceane Babel and the ukrainian player Elina Svitolina.

The tournament takes place in パ リ between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 238 players participate in this competition. In total, a total of 128 players arrive in the final phase, including those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous rounds of the championship and those who are invited.