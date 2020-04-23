Through the provision 2307/2020 the commercialization throughout the national territory of the products labeled as: “Sweet puff pastry cakes, Snack Matero Sugared, HOJALMAR RNE Nº 02-032.454 / 02-030.432, net weight 180g, RNPA Nº 02-588258 ”and“ Puff pastry cakes, Snack Matero Salado, HOJALMAR RNE No. 02-032.454 / 02-030.432, net weight 180g, RNPA No. 02-710207 ”since both do not include on their label the declaration of allergens“ MAY CONTAIN SOYA ”.

In addition, among the recitals, it noted that a “complaint was made by the mother of a minor allergic to cow’s milk protein, who made an inquiry to the manufacturing firm, via email, regarding the composition of the product “

He also remarked that “in the information on raw materials does not detail that milk is present” and that after conducting an exhaustive analysis of the information available in the framework of the investigation, he informed the firm that the aforementioned products are manufactured in a production line in which another product was also elaborated that declares in its regulatory labeling that “It may contain Soy”.

Before them, “the health authority informed the company that during the analysis of the information submitted by the Firm, it was observed that the CABODI brand Flour (02-516.088) used as raw material, declares in its corresponding technical file” It may contain Soy ”and that their labels do not have the appropriate allergen warning phrase.

Faced with this, “the manufacturing company was asked to proceed to suspend marketing and carry out the preventive withdrawal from the market of the investigated products within 48 hours.”

Consequently, “ANMAT issued a food alert and informed the soy allergic population, through its website, requesting the company HOJALMAR SA that it is carrying out the preventive withdrawal from the market of both products.”

Likewise, he explained that said determination was made because “the products do not have the adequate allergen declaration, since they do not include the warning phrase” MAY CONTAIN SOYBEAN “on their labels” and that “they make the appropriateness of the labels of all the products made in the HOJALMAR SA establishments.

It was also added that “the head of quality of the firm HOJALMAR SA asked DIPA to incorporate a non-removable label and / or inkjet print on the main face of the containers in stock of both products investigated with the allergen warning phrase ‘ It may contain milk and soy derivatives. ‘”

Despite this, the provision established that “the products are falsely labeled” and “do not include on their labels the adequate declaration of allergens, resulting in being illegal”.