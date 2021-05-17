Ankle and foot development allowed mammals to survive

Evolution of mammals

This discovery reflects that Paleocene mammals had more muscular and robust constitutions than those of the Cretaceous or those that inhabit today. In addition, their joints were very flexible, which allowed them to adapt and evolve more quickly after the extinction of the dinosaurs.

In terms of lifestyle, the ankles and feet of many species were very similar to burrowing mammals that exist today. This indicates that the ability to dig underground it probably helped them survive, giving rise to ground-dwelling species.

Thus, according to Sarah Shelley, researcher at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History (United States), this study provides information on the evolution of Paleocene mammals, and how they managed to adapt and thrive after the devastation of the late Cretaceous.