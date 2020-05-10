At 45 years old, Anke Huber he has all the experience and authority necessary to formulate a hypothesis within the sector he knows best, that of tennis. In an interview prepared by classmates RNZ, the former Bruchsal player spoke long and hard about her current role on the circuit, compared different times and periods and left on the table a proposal about the medium-term future that awaits German women’s tennis. That approach, according to her, will be a long tunnel without light where they will miss the great rackets that they have been able to enjoy in the last decade. We review which were the most interesting statements.

– Impact of COVID-19 in the world of tennis

“First of all, it must be said that this situation affects all sports a lot, it is a global challenge for each sector. The accuracy of the effects will only be known after a few months, but it is clear that it is a disaster for individual athletes such as tennis players. My thought is that this year there will be no more tournaments with spectators, I am almost convinced of that ”.

– Current relationship with the world of tennis

“I still stay close to the circuit, is what it takes to be the director of the WTA tournament in Stuttgart. I usually also attend 2-3 other tournaments throughout the year. What I’m not doing anymore is playing so much (laughs). In fact, the last time I remember having a racket in hand was in Ludwigshafen, playing with my niece. ”

– Memories of your career

“I still have the tournament victory in Filderstadt in mind, of course. I was 16 years old at the time, I beat Martina Navratilova in the final and, also, it was the first major tournament I could conquer. Of course, I also fondly remember the 1995 Masters Final at Flushing Meadows, where I lost in five sets to Steffi Graf. Despite the defeat, it was a unique experience. All that atmosphere, all that state of mind will remain forever in my head. ”

– A tennis very different from that of its time

“Tennis has evolved a lot and will continue to evolve, this is due to the evolution that materials have had constantly. In addition, the work of tennis players has also become increasingly professional in the physical area. Even coaches have been affected by this transformation. Nowadays the players are usually bigger, about five or ten centimeters compared to those of my time. I am convinced that the speed of the game will continue to get faster and faster. ”

– And train, when?

“I don’t think about training, I am deliberately out of this whole tennis circus. Quite simply, a day came when I got tired of traveling so much. If any player here needs any kind of help, I will always be ready to help him out. But it’s inconceivable that I get involved again in some connection that brings me back on tour. ”

– Future of German women’s tennis

“When players like Angelique Kerber, Andrea Petkovic or Julia Goerges leave, we will probably have to prepare for a fairly long losing streak. I also do not want to paint the future too black, sometimes things can go fast and suddenly a player comes out that was not planned. At the moment, I don’t see any of the current players who have the potential to be in the top ten, although if one appeared I wouldn’t mind. ”

