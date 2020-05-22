Anitta’s mother rejects controversy after stopping living with the artist: ‘Inventando’

Anitta and her mother, Miriam Macedo, were at the center of a controversy this week after it was revealed the purchase of an apartment in Barra da Tijuca for the matriarch to live. According to columnist Leo Dias, Miriam would not be agreeing with her daughter’s routine in the house where she lived. On video, however, she rejected rumors of the singer’s departure

Anitta’s mother, Miriam Macedo, published a video on the web commenting on the move. Presented by her daughter with an apartment in Barra da Tijuca, she left the condominium mansion in the region where she lived with the heiress and moved to the new property. According to columnist Leo Dias, however, Miriam left the apartment and went to live in Honório Gurgel, a neighborhood in the North Zone of Rio where the family lived before fame. In the video, she appears in the property’s window on the West side, facing the beach. “Guys, good night, how are you? So, I came here to clear up this confusion of saying that I’m not living here, that I’m living in I don’t know where”, he lamented.

Singer mom justifies going to suburbia

Miriam also explained the reason for leaving the property and going to the neighborhood where she lived in the past. “But I got sick and went to my sister because I didn’t want to be here alone with this pandemic. I was terrified, it almost panicked me and I wanted to stay with my sister until I got better,” she said. According to the matriarch, the artist –

protagonist of entertaining videos with her new boyfriend, Gui Araújo, on the web – she had not been informed of the visit to her aunt. “And I didn’t say or stop my son or my daughter, so she didn’t know. Anyway, I think I didn’t even have to say anything, but as they are making up a lot of stories, of confusion, I don’t know what, I decided to come here and say that I’m really living here, in front of the beach and that’s true. I just went to my sister “, she said.

Anitta is surprised by her mother’s attitude: ‘I didn’t need to’

The interpreter of “Bola Rebola” interacted virtually with her mother, noting that the post surprised her and that the relationship between the two was quiet. “Hey mom, I didn’t have to. It’s always okay. I love you,” said the singer. On Wednesday (20), Anitta spoke about the issue on video in a series of videos on Instagram Stories. “I came here unfortunately to talk about a very boring subject. There are some controversies in the press about my mother and it is this: I wanted to make it very clear that my mother is one person, I am another. Just like father, my brother, I am someone else. What they decide to do with their life, if they go left, right, up, down, to Honório, to Barra, wherever it is, is their decision “, argued the carioca, with whom Manu Gavassi dismissed rumors of rivalry in a recent interview.

