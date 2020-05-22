Anitta declared to her mother, Miriam Macedo, after the matriarch removed any disagreement with her daughter. Rumors of a possible feud began after ‘Poderosa’ bought her mother a house, reportedly unwilling to interfere with the artist’s intimacy. ‘Hey mommy, you didn’t have to. I love you, ‘wrote Gui Araújo’s girlfriend. Miriam also won support from her daughter’s friends

Anitta’s mother, Miriam Macedo, won an affectionate message from her daughter when she spoke about her leaving the funkeira mansion. The singer presented her mother with a beachfront apartment after Miriam reportedly signaled that she no longer wanted to remove the intimacy of “Poderosa”. In the post, the matriarch ruled out any swoop with her daughter, who commented on the post made on her Instagram. “Hey mom, I didn’t have to. It’s always okay. I love you,” said Anitta, who had already denied any disagreement with the matriarch.

In addition to Gui Araújo’s girlfriend, other celebrities also left comments on the post. “Tell these people to look for what to do … Unbearable people”, wrote André Nicolau. “I love you,” completed actor Marcus Majella. Other followers left heart emoticons to support Anitta and her mother. “In addition to love, there is a lack of empathy,” added one more. “Aunt, don’t care what those sick and idle languages ​​speak. I love you very much,” fired another. “What matters is that you know”, reinforced one more. “Nothing like the company of the family at these times,” said Hugo Gloss.

On TV, Anitta ‘ended’ dating with Gui Araújo

Good-natured, during her television program last night (21) the funkeira asked her friends how long the relationship would last with the presenter. “Gui cannot show up because of a contract. After all, he also has a job besides being my boyfriend. But he left his bet on the prize. He thinks he will go until the program is over,” shot the singer, betting on a look with rhinestone lingerie. The funkeira said that for her the relationship will last more than half a decade and that she even plans children with him. “” I think it will be 5 years, due to my level of passion. It’s 5 or 7 years old and the children are already out there, running … There will already be a reason to fight, you know? The Larissinhas, Guizinhos and Anittinhas will be running around and so we will have a reason to fight “, he pointed out.

Manu Gavassi denied rivalry with Anitta after controversy in the ‘BBB’

During the passage through the reality of Bruna Marquezine’s friend, Anitta made a campaign so that in “Paredão” the competitor of Manu Gavassi would continue in the dispute, causing the elimination of the singer. Out of confinement, Manu denied a feud with the “Show das Poderosas” interpreter. “I think she is a marketing genius, and I know that everything she has built is her merit. I really admire her,” he said.

