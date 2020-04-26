Single, Anitta has been exchanging messages on the web with presenter Gui Araújo, with whom she took over in a recent live that she would stay. This Sunday (26) the artist posed in a swimsuit and ditched everyone for a virtual workout. In a short time the ex-participant of ‘De Férias com Ex’ replied: ‘Let’s go’. And soon many fans of Poderosa began to ship a possible new couple. Look!

Anitta chose a swimsuit dug for her virtual training this Sunday (26). The singer used her social network to show off her look and show off her bikini brand. “I just don’t work out because I don’t have a bikini like that,” joked Arielle Marcedo, one of the artist’s dancers. “Musa fitness”, wrote Nicole Bahls, praising the discipline of her friend who decided to return with full strength to training. Recently, after choosing a beachwear to work out, Anitta explained the choice of pieces that leave the body exposed: “Training in a bikini is liberating, because I don’t have a very tight outfit that prevents the movements of the exercises”.

Model response to Anitta steals the show

But in addition to Anitta’s body, what drew attention in the post was the response of the model and presenter Gui Araújo, who accepted the invitation for training. An ex-participant of “De Férias com o Ex”, Gui was pointed out by Anitta as a person she would stay with, and then they started to exchange comments on the web. Also this Sunday, on Gui’s profile on Instagram, Anitta brought up the subject: “Hi. Where do you buy that SpongeBob bedding that you posted on Stories?”. Before long, the fans noticed the approach and cheered: “Guinitta would be the couple”.

Anitta is single after breaking up with Gabriel David

The courtship of Anitta and Gabriel David lasted just under a month and has already ended. According to columnist Léo Dias, the singer and the businessman are no longer together, but they preferred to maintain discretion at this time. Gabriel recently provoked a controversy by stating, during a live, that Anitta is not the most beautiful woman he has ever had a relationship with. “She is the person I love the most in life today,” said Gabriel, then being detonated by many fans of Poderosa.

Anitta has collection of sex toys

In another recent live, Anitta assumed that she has a small collection of vibrators in her home. And she surprised Leo Picon, who was interviewing her, when talking about the features of each of them. “These three are suction clitoris. You can use it during sex, because it is only on the part of the clitoris. It works as if it were oral sex only on the clitoris. It is different from ordinary vibrators,” he explained.

Anitta was criticized after participating in international live

The only Brazilian invited to participate in “One World: Together at Home”, live organized by Lady Gaga, Anitta chose not to sing and justified: “When they invited me I answered what I always answer: I still haven’t found a way to make a nice show without calling people to my house. As soon as I find it I will do it “. In this way, the artist only presented Juanes’ show and disappointed her fans, who judged her for “lack of competence” and “lack of interest”.

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’