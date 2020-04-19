Anitta shared the exercise routine this Sunday (19). The singer broadcast the training with personal trainer Rodrigo Ruiz, who invited netizens to work out as well. At the occasion, she drew attention for dispensing fitness look and betting on stylish beachwear for the occasion. ‘Training in a bikini is liberating,’ I explain. Check out!

In a bikini, Anitta did physical exercises and drew attention from the web. The singer broadcast the training this Sunday (19) on a live on Instagram. For the occasion, the owner of the hit “Vai Malandra” bet on a colorful sneakers and stylish bikini, with no straps and thong. The beachwear had a black background and neon colors with the word “heat” printed on it, which guaranteed a very fashion effect. “Training in a bikini is liberating, because I don’t have a very tight outfit that prevents the movements of the exercises”, explained the artist about choosing the look for the fitness class with personal trainer Rodrigo Ruiz.

Check out details of Anitta’s training!

Over the live of almost 1 hour, Anitta did sit-ups, squats and more exercises to burn calories. The idea was to maintain a quick frequency with short moments to rest. “I was not born for this”, joked the artist who, in the sequence, revealed to be nothing more than a joke: “You know I complain like that, but I’m even fine. If you want to continue, we can. No problem”.

Anitta’s Live gathers more than 31 thousand simultaneous views

Along with Anitta, several internet users followed the training, showing that it is possible to maintain the fitness routine without leaving home. The singer, who holds several lives with language and cooking classes, has surpassed the mark of 31 thousand simultaneous views. In the comments, the artist’s followers revealed that they were following the series stipulated by the personal Rodrigo Ruiz. “Thanks for the training, Anitta!” Asked an internet user.

Anitta shakes the web with live: ‘Training in a bikini is for strong’

The web approved Anitta’s training, which maintains an animated schedule in quarantine. “Anitta is working out her butt. I’ll copy it to see if mine looks the same!”, Joked one follower and another praised: “This body and this woman cannot be real”. Netizens also approved the choice of the look. “What a wonderful bikini”, warned one fan and another pointed out: “Training in a bikini is only for the strong”. People still admired the funkeira’s resilience when exercising. “I had already died”, pointed out one user and another continued: “Anitta, working out with you is very good. You complain a lot. I’m laughing here”.

Anitta makes photo with friends after training: ‘Freedom’

After the live, Anitta even shared a photo with her friends who also followed the training. In the image, they appear lying down and exhausted after the exercises. “Freedom training”, wrote the famous in the caption.

