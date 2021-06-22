Anitta, the new member of the Board of Directors of Nubank

Anitta has one more success in her career, and this time in the financial sphere. The Brazilian neobank Nubak, known in Mexico and Colombia as NU, integrated the singer as a member of its Board of Directors, an appointment with which the Brazilian will participate in quarterly meetings with six other directors as well as the institution’s management team.

© @ anittaAnitta announced the good news on her social networks

“Guys, I have something new to tell you! Now I am on the board of Nubank, a role in which I will be able to bring all my experience with various consumer audiences and my sentiment (of course !!!) to a financial company that already serves 40 million people ”, wrote on his social networks.

Happy with her appointment, she added: “I will do everything I can to represent the voice of each one of you. Let’s go together? It’s going to be amazing! 💜 ”. And it is that with the experience of the singer, who grew up in a neighborhood in Rio, knows well the importance of having financial tools within reach.

Anitta, happy with this new job

“It is very demotivating and shameful not being able to have financial products. Many people in Latin America have always lived off informal employment, how are these people going to have a credit history? I was impressed to see the work of Nubank to make millions of people feel included and can have a better financial life, “explained the singer through a statement.

© @ anitta The singer understands the importance of having financial tools available to everyone

With the same energy of being able to work together with one of the most important representatives of urban music, Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of Nubank, added: “Anitta has been reinventing the cultural scene in recent years and we share the same innovation DNA. She took Brazilian funk to another level and created a gigantic international brand. “

