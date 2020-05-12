Singer discovered a ‘new’ brother in 2019 and declared her affection on the social network: ‘he is everything I dreamed of and more’

Anitta published on Tuesday, 12, a text in honor of the birthday of her brother, Felipe Terra, who discovered the relationship with the singer in 2019.

Anitta with her brother Felipe Terra

Photo: Instagram / @anitta / Estadão

As the two are distant due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Anitta tattooed his name next to the tattoo she already had, of her other brother, Renan, to demonstrate the affection she feels for both.

“Today was the birthday of a great gift in my life. Last year I discovered that I had another brother. And, very different from what he imagined, my heart was filled with happiness. You don’t know how much I waited for you, my brother. how much I dreamed of having another one of this ‘thing’ that I love so much that it’s a brother “, he started.

“And to improve it I still have a guy of this character, character and personality out of the ordinary. My new brother is everything I dreamed of and more. His first birthday ‘together’ as a family (although physically separated by social distance). A gift for you was something that I could send you online, but that would make you happy as I know that only you would be. Tattooed on my skin forever with our other beloved brother, so you never doubt how desired you are. it was in your family’s life here. I love you “, he concluded.

In December 2019, Felipe Terra also published words of affection with a photo next to Anitta. “How proud to be the brother of this determined, intelligent and, as her fans say, powerful [em referência à música Show das Poderosas]. Congratulations on everything you have achieved, you are inspiration for everyone who seeks to make your dream come true. I love you, “he wrote.

