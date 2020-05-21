The singer Anitta explained that the charge on the internet for her to express placements about certain topics was the main factor that made her decide to learn about policy. She spoke on the topic at Conversa com Bial, shown on Wednesday, 20.

The singer Anitta transmits weekly lives on politics with the lawyer Gabriela Prioli

Photo: Multishow / Press Release / Estadão

The program’s host, Pedro Bial, commented that the singer was taking advantage of the quarantine period to learn a new language and to play the piano, and then talked about the political classes she has had with lawyer Gabriela Prioli, broadcast live on Instagram profile of the singer, questioning where the idea of ​​the action came from.

Anitta explained that the idea came due to the demands she receives in the middle of discussions on the internet: “I was thinking ‘how am I going to have a position if I don’t understand anything they are asking me to have a position for?’, And then I decided to start learning “.

She pointed out that problems in Brazilian education mean that many people do not have an education in politics, and then had the idea of ​​producing content on the topic in simple language, inviting Gabriela and enjoying her free time.

“She [Gabriela Prioli] already taught me enough. When I understood that people asked me about this issue of political positioning, I started asking her to learn how to position myself “, explained Anitta. Currently, the two have lives weekly, on Fridays, in a project that received the Understanding Policy.

Bial also praised the singer’s recent political performance, whose pressure led to a federal deputy’s withdrawal from changing a copyright rule. Anitta also explained the origin of rumors that she might want a position in politics, but the singer says she has no interest at the moment: “I was asked [sobre me candidatar] and I said that I never say never, as long as I feel well prepared for it, so I think this rumor arose from there “.

* Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais

