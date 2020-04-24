The singer Anitta was interviewed for the new project of Sabrina Sato on social networks. In a humorous picture, she had to make a curious choice between Neymar and Gabriel Medina and indicated personality traits in common with the Paris Saint-Germain striker. Check out the full video and more about the interview below!

Anitta was the debut guest of a project by Sabrina Sato on social networks: the singer had to make a curious choice between two friends, Neymar and Gabriel Medina. In “Each in Your Bathroom”, Zoe’s mother played a game in which her friend had to choose which one she would give a roll of toilet paper to, if they were both in the bathroom at the same time and without the item. “The other person would get along better with a shitty ass”, began the singer – who opened the game in a previous live with Maurício Meirelles – when giving her answer on the board “Who do you give the toilet paper to?” (in reference to Raul Gil’s painting ‘For those who take your hat off’).

Singer notes similarities in personality with Neymar

Anitta explains bikini to work out: ‘Makes you want to go to the end’

During the chat, Anitta was asked by Sabrina about the option of doing training using beach fashion looks. “I’m working out in a bikini: first, to feel more free and, second, because I was too lazy to work out and I realized that working out in a bikini, I keep seeing every detail … ‘hm, it sucks here’. makes me want to go to the end “, added the interpreter of” Bola Rebola “.

Sabrina Sato wants to demystify bathroom: ‘Refuge’

Taking advantage of the family quarantine, Sabrina launched the new project with the intention of putting aside the negative stigmas of the bathroom. “The bathroom is our refuge. It is a great place to have some time for us and also call friends and catch up on gossip,” said the artist. Check out the full interview in the video below!

Host cut her father’s hair

Sabrina’s quarantine is lively: she ventured as a hairdresser for her father and fiance. “I already cut Duda’s hair, did make-up for Dona Kika and today it was Mr. Omar’s turn, my daddy who trusted my hands to give that deal”. On the web,

showed the cut of the patriarch of Sato Rahal. “It improved a lot, huh ?!”, approved Zoe’s grandfather.

(By Marilise Gomes)

