Anitta did not sing and disappointed her fans by only presenting the participation of singer Juanes in the international live ‘One World: Together at Home’, organized by Lady Gaga. On her Twitter the Brazilian artist countered: ‘My world will not end because of this’. Anitta’s followers, however, lamented what they called the singer’s ‘lack of blood in the eyes’. Look!

The only Brazilian invited to participate in the live “One World: Together At Home”, promoted by Lady Gaga, Anitta accepted the challenge, but assumed that she preferred not to sing because she thought that international artists would make overproductions. The singer, who had already stated that she did not want to live to avoid being judged, just presented Juanes’ participation and received many criticisms on the web for deciding not to sing. “When they invited me, I answered what I always answer: I still haven’t found a way to make a nice show without calling people to my home. As soon as I find it, I do it”, he justified.

Anitta refutes criticism: ‘My world will not end’

Judged by “lack of competence” and “lack of interest” in showing her work to the world, Anitta replied: “Competence? I didn’t ask … I just said I would prefer not to sing, guys. I will. My world will not end not because of that, oxy “. Despite this, fans of the artist, compared to her mother, lamented: “It would be a great opportunity for you to show up showing your music! But that’s it, right? If you’re uninterested in your growth abroad, who are we to judge, right?” a follower. “Love, where’s your ambition? Where’s that blood in your eyes that you had for the whole world to see you? That Anitta died?”, Asked another. “We love you, but the impression that we have felt not only in the last works, but also in the last attitudes like this is disinterest, where’s your blood in your eyes? Besides, your team has been showing incompetence and this is not the first time “, said another internet user.

Competence? I didn’t ask … I just said I preferred not to sing, people. Euem. My world will not end because of this, no, oxy. – Anitta (@Anitta)

April 18, 2020

Anitta has collection of sex toys

In a recent live with the model Leo Picon, Anitta surprised when showing her collection of sexual accessories. “These three are suction clitoris. You can use it during sex, because it is only on the part of the clitoris. It works as if it were oral sex only on the clitoris. It is different from ordinary vibrators”, explained Poderosa, showing vibrators whose prices vary between R $ 500 and R $ 800.

Anitta’s boyfriend makes controversial comment

Dating Gabriel David, Anitta had her beauty evaluated by the entrepreneur of the samba school Beija Flor. Questioned by an internet user, the heir to the Rio Carnival denied that the singer is the most beautiful woman he has ever had a relationship with. “She is the person I love most in life today. Certainly. But she is not [a mais bonita]”, he justified, being cheered by the artist’s fans.” I thought he was sincere, but maybe he didn’t need to say it on national television (laughs) “, said an internet user.

