Anitta ignites the passions of her fans in a tremendous photo in a swimsuit looking rear

Larissa de Macedo Machado Brazilian singer and songwriter, better known as Anitta, showed off with her new publication on social networks where she flaunted all her sensuality and beauty by posing with a daring blue swimsuit on the shores of the beach enjoying the sea and the sun .

Anitta, through her official Instagram account, published a photograph where she can be seen with the blue swimsuit igniting the passions of her followers by showing her beauty and sensuality while they spent a pleasant time on the beach, also showing off her rear.

This publication already has a million likes and hundreds of reactions praising how good he looks with that outfit and that at 28 years old, he takes care of himself and shows his most ‘natural’ side to his loyal fans who show him their affection and I support whenever they can on social networks or when he makes a presentation.

Anitta, one of the most internationally recognized Brazilian interpreters, has earned the affection and respect of the fans due to her musical talent and great beauty that has catapulted her to the top in the world of music.

