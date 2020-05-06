Anitta gets help from Gui Araújo on a program backstage: ‘Camera’. Video!

Presenter Gui Araújo appeared again with Anitta on social media: in addition to filming a training session for the singer, he appeared helping her organize her new program on Multishow, broadcast from her home. Check out the videos shared by the two, identified as a new couple by fans, in the following article!

Anitta and presenter Gui Araújo returned to share records together on the respective social networks this Tuesday (05). After showing the boy, identified as his new affair by the fans, watching Dilsinho’s live at his home, the interpreter of “Bola Rebola” was filmed by him working out and also gained help from him by organizing his new program on Multishow, broadcast remotely. from your home.

Singer borrows playlist from Bill

With a gym look, Anitta was filmed by the artist jumping rope in the backyard. He also said that the carioca had chosen a setlist that belonged to him. “Very fit her. She’s already stealing my songs”, posted Gui on Instagram Stories. Hours later, Anitta shared the backstage of “Anitta Dentro da Casinha”, her unprecedented attraction on the closed TV channel. “Everybody goes there on Gui’s Instagram to say: ‘Be the cameraman, man’. I want everyone to ask for this,” said the young woman filming the boy,

with whom you exchanged spicy messages. See the complete records below!

Anitta will present home program

Creative when it comes to innovating in her career, Anitta will lead the “Anitta Dentro da Casinha” from her home. According to information from Multishow, the program will have a good-natured tone and intends to associate previously recorded parts and entries. The interactivity of the public and guests, which was part of “Anitta Entrou No Grupo”, will also be present, as well as exclusive content on YouTube and on the channel’s social networks.

Artist jokes about changes in appearance with surgery: ’50 plastics’

A live chat with former BBB Mari Gonzalez yielded amusing comments from Anitta about her appearance. “I was not born with the gift of beauty like Mari. I needed some 50 plastics, botox”, listed the artist, who

speaks openly about the surgical interventions he has already done. She also said that she maintains a beauty routine before appearing to the public, also on social networks. “It’s not just putting on your clothes and washing your face. You have make-up, hair … I need a little production,” he added.

‘I did it because it worked,’ Anitta said about plastics

To the magazine “Veja”, Anitta said that the only two surgeries she did were related, in fact, to the appearance that bothered her: her nose and breasts. “I already made my face, my body, my breast …. People think I did plastic surgery because it bothers me”, he said, explaining that the motivation of the others was merely a matter of taste: “I did it because it hit me same”.

