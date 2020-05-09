After fans speculated that Anitta purposely edited a photo to take her ex-husband, Thiago Magalhães, the singer manifested herself on the web. She indicated that she had already received the photos the way she posted from a person on her team, even sharing the print of the conversation. ‘I’m anything but a liar,’ he captioned.

Anitta gathered photos with Colombian singer J Balvin to congratulate his friend on his birthday on Friday (09). However, in one of the clicks, netizens noticed that her ex-husband, Thiago Magalhães, had been cut and speculated about a possible edition made by the artist, current affair of presenter Gui Araújo. On the Instagram of influencer Hugo Gloss, Anitta explained the situation. “I would never waste my precious time doing this. I played on Google Anitta and J Balvin and found these photos,” he said.

Singer proves with conversation print

After leaving the comment, Anitta still shared the print of a conversation with a person on her team, not identified by her, in which she asked for photos with the owner of the hit “Mi Gente” and was given the explanation that one of them had been found already without Thiago on the search site. “I’m anything but a liar,” responded the Carioca. See below!

Singer proves with conversation print

After leaving the comment, Anitta still shared the print of a conversation with a person on her team, not identified by her, in which she asked for photos with the owner of the hit “Mi Gente” and was given the explanation that one of them had been found already without Thiago on the search site. “I’m anything but a liar,” responded the Carioca. See below!

Anitta questions Regina Duarte after controversial interview

This week, the voice of “Bola Rebola” also used the networks to question

Regina Duarte,

current secretary of Culture of the Bolsonaro government, for his posture in an interview with CNN. On the occasion, the veteran minimized deaths in the dictatorship and the impact of coronavirus and refused to hear a testimony from Maitê Proença in a critical tone. “If I refuse to listen to a contrary opinion soon after praising the dictatorship times, I am very afraid. Even because I and many of my friends would be the first to be censored if this regime returned to Brazil and we continued in the exercise of our work,” he said. Anitta, who had already questioned Gabriela Duarte’s mother

for a funk-related project previously.

‘Where is empathy?’, Asks singer for secretary

Still in the comment, Anitta lamented the way Regina treated the coronavirus pandemic. “As much as you are not afraid of the virus, shouldn’t you also work for those who have and are taking the situation seriously? Does your job only govern those who think similar to you? What about families who have lost relatives with the disease? How would they feel hearing a testimony from those who disregard the moment? Where is the empathy? My intention here is not to insult but to question “, pointed out the artist, who collected about 300 thousand donations for projects of the Emergency Fund for Health and Health Citizenship action singing different gospel hits in live.

(By Marilise Gomes)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’