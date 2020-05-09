The singer Anitta, after assuming the romance with the presenter, posted a humorous video on Tik Tok about the differences of living the period of distance with and without a romantic partner at home. ‘Quarantine with a friend VS Quarantine with the boy’, captioned the artist. She and Bill also appeared having fun to the sound of Calypso. Check out the videos below!

Anitta and her new affair, Gui Araújo, are definitely among the famous couples who have the most fun together at Tik Tok. The singer and presenter, whose romance was taken over with a kiss video this week, appeared on a new, humorous record on the artist’s social network. This time, the interpreter of “Bola Rebola” joked about her quarantine routine with and without him, just in the company of a friend.

Couple embraces and shippam fans: ‘Loving you two’

In the post, Anitta lying in bed, with lingerie hopefully falling and hugging Gui Araújo – who won the stardom after participating in the first season of the reality show “De Férias Com Ex”. In comparison, on the left side of the video, the singer showed how she “wakes up” when she sleeps without the romantic couple. “Quarantine with a friend VS Quarantine with the boy”, captioned the artist. (Check out the video below!). In the comments, there was no lack of praise for the couple, such as “Shippo a lot”, “Loving you two” and “Beautiful!”. The MTV presenter, in fact, went to Anitta’s house during the period of social detachment: previously, they had only exchanged comments with a provocative air on the web.

Anitta sings Calypso accompanied by Gui Araújo

In Instagram Stories, Anitta and Gui Araújo appeared in a more relaxed moment. In short pajamas, the carioca made a brief performance of the song “Abandonada”, by the band Calypso, with the right hair move. Beside her, Bill imitated a guitar with a ring light. See below!

Presenter is asked about dating Anitta: ‘Almost’

During a live with André Coelho and Clara Maia, former participants of “De Férias com Ex”, Gui was asked about his relationship with Anitta. “Hey, Bill, are you dating?”, Asked André. “I’m almost there!” Replied the presenter, without giving further details.

Singer’s father delivers unusual side: ‘Makes delicious pizzas’

In addition to singing, dancing and acting in the business world, Anitta also rocks the kitchen.

That was what her father, Mauro Machado, delivered in a recent interview. According to him, the artist has a darling dish that is successful with friends and family. “Anitta makes some delicious pizzas, when she doesn’t have a piece left,” explained Painitto in an interview with Youtube channel Nestlé Recipes. And the artist also loves to be pampered by him in the kitchen: She always asks me to go and cook for her, Renan, my middle son, learned to cook with me. And now I discovered Felipe, who wants to spend the weekend learning because he doesn’t cook anything “.

(Per

Marilise Gomes)

