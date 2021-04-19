Anitta almost missed the Latin American Music Awards gala



Anitta.

Photo: Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

Anitta has shone with its own light at the Latin American Music Awards held this Thursday in Miami, and that a last minute scare was about to prevent him from attending the appointment when it was reported that the results of the coronavirus tests to which he had been submitted throughout the week had been “inconclusive.”

The event organizers required all artists to submit a negative test to participate in both the rehearsals and the subsequent gala, but finally the singer was able to step on the red carpet after undergoing another private examination with a trusted doctor who gave him the go-ahead.

The event recognizes the work of Latino artists and is considered one of the most important in the recording industry. Anitta represented Brazil nominated for Social Artist of the Year and Favorite Female Artist, and ended up imposing in the latter category despite competing with heavyweights from the music world such as Shakira, Becky G, Natti Natasha and Karol G.

“My God, thank you very much! First of all, what a thrill to be here… Brazil is a Latin country, but we speak Portuguese, so that makes things a bit separate. To come here and learn all about this incredible culture in Spanish, the singers, the music… it’s incredible. Thank you very much for the space and for everything ”, he assured after receiving the award.

The singer also took to the stage to perform her song ‘Mi Niña’, a collaboration with Wisin, Myke Towers and Maluma, clad in a crystal-covered Gucci jumpsuit.