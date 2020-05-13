Kiko Matamoros and Makoke breasts are operated a second time. First they were reduced, now they want to put prostheses. “Data-reactid =” 24 “> The daughter of Kiko Matamoros and Makoke has her breasts operated a second time. First they have been reduced, now she wants to put prostheses.

Anita Matamoros has uploaded a video to her Instagram account explaining to her followers that she was nervous when sharing a bomb news, her next cosmetic surgery operation.

Perhaps for this reason Anita was afraid of the criticism that she might receive and she expressed it at the beginning of the video, although, in turn, she also assures that she has never cared what can be said or thought about her.

In addition, as he explains to his followers, his chest was very low and taking off sizes was the most drastic solution. However, this operation has not saved her from the natural force of gravity and now Anita wants her chest to go even higher.

However, in the comments several users already warn the little one of the Matamoros clan that the fact of wearing a prosthesis is not going to prevent her breasts from falling out over time and, honestly, being so young could wait.

By the way, lift your breasts and put on the “smallest prosthesis there is”, the scar will be fixed.“data-reactid =” 34 “> Another of the reasons that lead her to undergo surgery is a poorly healed scar from the first breast reduction operation that she wants to fix and, as she says” it is just cutting and sewing “so that look good so By the way, lift your breasts and put on the “smallest prosthesis there is”, the scar will be fixed.

It is not a matter of haste but of taking advantage of this Phase 0 of the coronavirus in which you do not leave the house to be able to recover calmly.“data-reactid =” 35 “> Anita Matamoros has been doing a lot of medical tests these days to ensure the intervention with ease and guarantees, to the inevitable question of” why so much haste? “, she answers that It is not a matter of haste but of taking advantage of this Phase 0 of the coronavirus in which you do not leave home to be able to recover calmly.

, everyone is free to do with his body what he wants and you should not be afraid of possible criticism given that haters are everywhere. “data-reactid =” 36 “>“ In my normal life I constantly travel between Milan and Spain so it is more difficult for me to find a place in my agenda “Says the daughter of the collaborator of ‘Sálvame’. The truth is that it is something paradoxical to reduce your breast to, a few years later, put prostheses waiting for you not to fall but, without a doubt, everyone is free to do with his body what he wants And you shouldn’t be afraid of possible criticism since haters are everywhere.

