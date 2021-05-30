Aniston and Schwimmer fell in love during ‘Friends’

Be careful, this article includes important spoilers for Friends: The Reunion. Read under your responsibility.

Ross and Rachel lived in Friends (if you are one of the few who have not seen the series yet, we will tell you where you can still see it) one of the most iconic relationships in the history of television, with its intermittent romance during the 10 seasons that the series lasted,

But things could have been very different, as Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have admitted they could have been together in real life.

During the long-awaited reunion (here’s everything you need to know about Friends: The Reunion), when James Corden asked if anything had ever happened between them, the situation became a bit awkward when Jennifer said, “Well … umm , David? The first season. “

“Well, during the first season I really fell in love with Jen,” he replied, and Jennifer added that it was reciprocal.

“For a few moments we both caught each other, but it was like two ships passing by because one of us was always in a relationship,” he said. “So we never crossed that line, we both respected it.”

Matt LeBlanc (who, by the way, seems to be the only one who seems happy about the reunion), who played Joey on the show, blurted out a loud “shit” at the time, before admitting he was just kidding.

“I remember once saying to David, ‘It’s going to be a bitch if the first time you and I kiss will be on national television,'” Jennifer added.

“Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that cafeteria. So we channeled all that adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on the show, added that she was glad the couple didn’t hook up as “it wouldn’t have been the same.”

“When we had rehearsal breaks there were times when we would snuggle up on the couch,” David continued, and Jennifer shared that they snuggled and fell asleep there.

“I’m thinking, ‘How did everyone not know that we had gotten so hooked on each other?” He said, before the rest of the cast said, “We knew!”

