ANIME: Jujutsu Kaisen reveals its release date, trailer and more details

Jujutsu Kaisen, a Serie of sleeve created by Gege Akutami, decided to prepare everything for autumn 2020. Well, on May 20 he published the first trailer promotional of its adaptation to animeHe also confirmed its release date, the production team that is in charge of the project, and even the voice actors that will bring the characters to life. Get ready because it is sealed with Shonen Jump quality.

When does the Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiere?

The first season of anime under the name “Jujutsu Kaisen”, it confirmed its release date for next October; and there is still hope that it will continue at this time despite the contingency of Coronavirus (COVID-19) which has already delayed the launch and transmission of other series Japanese animated.

The Anime News Network portal commented that VIZ Media published the first three chapters of the manga in the English language at the same time as Japan. We assume that because of the pandemic of Covid-19, the editorial Shueishia adapted the following publications in a digital format; just like including them on your website MANGA Plus. Are you excited to see an anime adaptation?

About the production team

As reported by Crunchyroll, for the anime adaptation we have Sunghoo Park with the director in charge, the animation will be by the MAPPA studio (in charge of series such as Dororo, Listeners and The God of Highschool), we also have the writer of Attack On Titan called Hiroshi Seko and a character design by Tadashi Hiramatsu (who has experience in Parasyte and Yuri On Ice).

The music was at the hands of Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Kuromukuro, Ao Haru Ride, Devil May Cry), Yoshimasa Terui (Houseki no Kuni) and Arisa Okehazama (The God of High School). Now about the voice actors or “seiyuus”, we have Junichi Suwabe (Eraser Head in My Hero Academia) for Sukuna Ryomen.

Junya Enoki as “Yuji Itadori”

Yuma Uchida as “Megumi Fushiguro”

Asami Seto as “Nobara Kugisaki”

Yuichi Nakamura as “Satoru Gojo”

The history of Jujutsu Kaisen

The plot tells the life of Yuji Itadori, a very athletic young man and 15-year-old student who decides to move from the Athletics Club to enter the Occult Club. Before long he discovers all kinds of supernatural events and must make an important decision. Save your friends or let them die? For this we have the presence of a box with a cursed finger inside it. What will Itadori do?

Photos: VIZ Media

