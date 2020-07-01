According to Deadline, after the disappointment at the box office of the latest film in the series, Nickelodeon seeks to restart the action-science-fiction franchise of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) with a new CG movie. The film will be produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver through their Point Gray Pictures label, with Jeff Rowe (‘Connected. Family Mode’) directing and Brendan O’Brien attached to write the script.

« Adding geniuses Seth, Evan and James to the humor and action that is already an integral part of TMNT will make this a reinvention taken to the next level of ownership, » said Brian Robbins, president of Kids & Family in a statement. . « I really want to see what they do, and I know Ramsey Naito and his team are excited to bring Nick Animation Studio to a great address with their first CG animated film. »

The new film will not only mark the first time in more than a decade that a TMNT film comes fully animated, but it will also be the first film production for Nickelodeon Animation Studios, with Ramsey Naito overseeing the project for Nickelodeon and Josh Fagen doing the same for Point Gray Pictures.

It will be a movie based on the characters created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The project will mark a new inclusion on the big screen for the heroes Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael, who protect New York with their ninja skills acquired through the teachings of their mentor, the rat Splinter.

Following the successful 1990s live-action film series and a popular revitalized television series in 2012, Paramount used the rights acquired by Nickelodeon to restart the franchise in 2014 with ‘Ninja Turtles,’ which garnered quite negative reviews, albeit It was a box office hit, raising nearly $ 500 million for a budget of $ 125 million. Its sequel in 2016 best critics, although financially it was not as successful as the first installment (raised 245 million for a budget of 135).

In 2018 it was announced that a reboot would see the light with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller returning to produce and Andrew Dodge ready to write the script, but after more than a year of development, co-creator Kevin Eastman confirmed in a interview that Paramount needed much more time after the negative responses to the last two films.