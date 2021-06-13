Animated feature film of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is coming

While ‘Lord Of The Rings’ is drawing public attention to Amazon’s television series of the story, Variety reports that New Line and Warner Bros. are quietly planning an animated feature film based on JRR Tolkien’s gigantic work. The title in question:‘Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim’.

A veteran of anime films such as Kenji Kamiyama (‘Ancien and the magical world’) directing the project from a book by the scriptwriters of ‘The Dark Crystal: The Age Of Resistance’, Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

The story describes the bloody saga behind Helm’s Deep, the fortress depicted in The Two Towers, and the man in whose honor it is named: Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan who spent much of his reign locked in a protracted and costly war.

Although Peter Jackson is not immersed in this project, the goal is for this new film to connect in some way with his two trilogues, with Philippa Boyens, who worked on the scripts for these films, present as a consultant. link with the gigantic Amazon series.

The intention of Warner Animation would be to take this project as fast as possible, so that both the production and the casting of voices would already be underway.