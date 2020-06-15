By: Teresa de Leon

1 What is coronavirus?

It is a family of viruses that affects humans in several ways, from a common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Animals have their own coronaviruses and it commonly affects your airways or causes diarrhea.

What is COVID-19?

It is believed to be a type of coronavirus originating from a bat, which by evolving (changing) to a new human coronavirus, could spread from person to person. Now it’s called SARS-CoV-2 which causes the disease in humans known as COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 spread between humans?

Just like a cold, through:

Drops produced by coughing and sneezing without a mask.

Very close personal contact.

Touching a surface that has the virus, and then the mouth, nose, or eyes.

Can people spread this virus to animals?

Yes, in the United States, cases of people with COVID-19 have been reported to have spread to animals, including tigers and lions from the Bronx Zoo, in addition to a few dogs and cats from different households.

I have a pet. How should I prepare?

Coordinate with a couple of people who are willing to take care of your pet, in case you get sick and quarantine at home or if you are admitted to a hospital, decide where to meet to easily deliver the pet. Have a necklace / leash or cages for transportation, food, updated and registered microchip or ID plate, vaccination record, medicines (additional order), emergency and veterinary contacts.

If I already have COVID-19 and I don’t have someone to help me with my pet, what should I do?

Limit contact with her even if you wash your hands, do not caress or allow yourself to be licked.

Do not sleep together, do not snuggle, or share your food.

Do not cough or sneeze on your pet (mask).

Do not get together with animals from other homes.

Disinfect bed, straps, necklaces, dishes and toys just like the rest of your home.

Do not contact animals from other homes, if you do not have a garden, order canine training towels or newspapers, because you will not be able to go for a walk.

PLEASE! Notify someone that you have animals in your home if you go to an emergency.

7. Can I walk my dog ​​if I am in quarantine or in isolation?

No, if you are in isolation for possible disease or confirmed case of COVID-19, or quarantined for 14 days after possible exposure to COVID-19, you can’t leave your home during that time. Have a family member take you for a walk or alternatively, hire someone else to do it. When they come for her, they should both wear face covers and stay 6 feet or more away. Wash your hands before and after the process of transferring the dog between you. Consider having the dog walker wear their own leash.

8. Can COVID-19 be transmitted through my pet’s fur? The life time of the virus on your pet’s surface depends on several factors: temperature, humidity, and type of surface. There are no specific studies, but tests on other similar viruses suggest a short life expectancy in your pet’s fur.

What should I do if I think my pet has the virus?

Call your veterinary clinic if you have questions about the animal’s health. To ensure that the veterinary clinic is prepared for the animal, you should call in advance and schedule a visit to the hospital or veterinary clinic. If you are sick, do not take your pet to the vet. Make sure your vet knows if your pet was exposed to a sick person with COVID-19 and if the animal has any symptoms that indicate it has the disease. Veterinarians who believe the testing is necessary will work with animal and public health authorities to decide whether samples should be obtained and analyzed.

Can my pet infect other people if it has COVID-19?

Pets do not spread viruses to people that can cause respiratory illness. Till the date, no evidence of transmission of animals with COVID-19 to people.

11. Can my pet infect other pets if it has COVID-19?

The University of Wisconsin demonstrated that cats injected with the new coronavirus were infected and transmitted the SCAR-CoV-2 virus to other healthy cagemate cats. No cat showed respiratory symptoms and was cured within a few days. It is not the same with animals that live in open space. More study is needed to understand if different animals could be affected by COVID-19.

I have worked on this article with much affection, I hope that it serves to keep you healthy and give you peace of mind as to how to handle this Pandemic, which has already caused us so much stress, remember that knowledge gives us security and therefore we transmit balance to our pets,

Teresa De León / Canine Behavior Specialist

info@dogknowlogy.com / 786.444.6275