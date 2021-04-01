animals also protect themselves from disease

Primatologist Jane Goodall already showed in a work published in 1986 that chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) sentence members of the group who are unwell to isolation, such as those affected by polio, for example. Another study revealed that by avoiding individuals outside their closest circle, these primates benefit. This behavior in such social beings is not unusual in the animal kingdom.

Humans and other animals share similar mechanisms to slow the spread of disease

Mark J. Butler

In the case of spiny lobsters of the Caribbean (Panulirus argus), of a social nature, the scientists observed that a virus, transmitted over short distances in the water between individuals, is especially lethal among the youngest lobsters. The healthiest ones manage to detect it thanks to chemical signals and avoid infected specimens, refusing to share shelter with the sick.

In an experiment it was also found that mexican finches (Carpodacus mexicanus), very social birds, avoid members of the same species if they fall ill. Examples abound among animals, even among fishes, as in the case of the juveniles of the thorny (Gasterosteus aculeatus), which avoid banks with individuals infected with ectoparasites.

Like these animals, over a year ago, humans have begun to take measures that are far from our usual social behavior. The covid-19 crisis has imposed new norms on social interactions: the most obvious, the distancing. But this protection strategy is not exclusive to people and, as the examples above demonstrate, it is not a human invention.

“Humans and other animals share similar mechanisms to stop the spread of diseases, although we have also included vaccination and other therapies in our arsenal of defenses,” he tells SINC Mark J. Butler, researcher at the Institute of the Environment of Florida International University, in the USA, and author together with Donald behringer, a scientist at the University of Florida in Gainesville, from a study published in the journal BioScience.

Smell and other signs to detect the sick

“Apes, mice, birds, fish, lobsters, bees, and ants, to name a few, all use some form of social distancing. But the species with the strongest social networks, such as the bees and the ants, also share other human-like behaviors to reduce the spread of disease, such as disinfection and the distant burial of deceased relatives ”, emphasizes Butler.

Mark J. Butler

In nature, infections are frequently spread between animal species due to their movements and sociability. Each of them, from apes to locusts, has evolved independently to cope with disease. In general, the extent of epidemics it forces the animals to move and move away, effectively, from each other.

But unlike people, wild animals have the ability to detect early way and by very simple means the infections that threaten them in their natural surroundings. “Most of them identify them very effectively using chemical signals (through the smell). Maybe we should consider these measures as well, “says Butler.

Thus, the key to the success of animal prevention is, according to the authors, their ability to use signals effectively, often olfactory, and identify sick individuals, while humans typically rely on low-precision visual or auditory cues, such as fever or cough.

“Some animals also use visual cues looking for strange behaviors to spot sick members of your group, just like people do. Another are guided by the sound”, The researcher stresses to SINC

The work confirms the effectiveness of social distancing in the animal world, reinforced by the adaptation of its immune system, and shows that the challenges faced by social animals, such as humans, in terms of pathologies, as well as protection mechanisms, are actually similar.

