More than 700 members of the medical staff, from all over the country, have requested their invitation to attend Animal Sound 2020 for free. In this way, the Animal Sound family and at the suggestion of its ambassador Don Flúor – from the address to the public, passing through each member of the team- they wanted to join those who are fighting, arm in arm, against the most harmful effects of COVID19, extending until the next edition of their festival the emotional and deserved applause that every afternoon -at 8- we have I have been dedicating our valuable health personnel, inviting this year the workers of our health system, who are defending our health, to enjoy Animal Sound for free.

The seventh edition of the Murcian festival of electronic music It will take place during the 30th and 31st of October 2020, at the La Fica fairground in Murcia. The festival reconfirms Angerfist, Dubvision, Mandy, Hard GZ (in the photo), Javi Boss, Technasia, Natos & Waor, Morad, Goncalo and Vicente One More Time. In addition, from the resident and local DJS Carlos Agraz, Lorena Llanes, David Jarvis, Don Flúor, Derek Muller, Di Carlo and Paco García.

After confirming its celebration during the last weekend of October resist and announce that the vast majority of national and international artists who were part of the initial ‘line-up’ will be present at the event on their new dates. The organization and direction of the festival wants to thank all of them for the effort they have made to continue in the poster, of the electronic music festival to enjoy their faithful ‘animal sounders’.

In this way, the underground techno and club of the Portuguese DJ and producer Goncalo; Morad’s vibrant street rap and the amazing progressive future house of The Dutch Dubvision joins the brutal hardcore of the masked Dutchman Angerfist – number 33 on the DJMAG list-; the melodic hardstyle of Belgian Mandy and Vicente One More Time; French Technasia’s fascinating underground techno club; the best national remember from the hand of the boss Javi Boss; the street and stinging rap of Madrid’s Natos and Waor and the vibrant independent rap & hip-hop of the Galician Hard GZ, are part of the Animal Sound 2020 lineup.

Borgore’s absence is due to current flight restrictions between the US. USA and Europe. When the restrictions are lifted and you can confirm your attendance, it will be made public.

Environmentally friendly place

Animal Sound 2020 -which will take place in La Fica, An environmentally friendly venue located in the center of the Murcian capital- promises to be one of the best in its fun and danceable history. This event in each edition attracts tens of thousands of young people, coming from all over Spain, placing Murcia – city, province and Region – for two days at the epicenter of the best native and foreign electronic music.

To continue the exponential growth enjoyed by this Murcian event with the best electronic music in the world, the team led by Álvaro Vargas – the youngest festival director in the country, With seven years of experience despite his only 23 years – he is working intensively to close a line-up as current, powerful, young as they are themselves. Animal Sound is a rabidly emerging festival, made by (and for) young people who know what their audience wants to enjoy and work hard to give it to them every year.

